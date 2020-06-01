e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Wajid Khan, calls him ‘talented and ever-smiling’

Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Wajid Khan, calls him ‘talented and ever-smiling’

Akshay Kumar joined Bollywood in paying tribute to music composer Wajid Khan, who died on Monday.

Jun 01, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Wajid Khan died at the age of 42 on Monday.
Wajid Khan died at the age of 42 on Monday.
         

Actor Akshay Kumar has offered condolences on the death of music composer Wajid Khan, who died due to complications from a kidney infection on Monday. The composer had worked on several projects featuring Akshay in his career.

The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time.”

 

Music composer Salim Merchant, who confirmed the news of Wajid's death, said the composer was hospitalised a few days ago at Surana Hospital, Chembur where his condition deteriorated. "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical," Salim told PTI.

Wajid, along with his brother Sajid, was a part of the popular Bollywood composer duo Sajid-Wajid. Wajid, who was also a playback singer, had performed Chinta Ta Chita Chita for Akshay in the film Rowdy Rathore.

Also read: Wajid Khan dies at 42: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra lead Bollywood tributes for ‘the nicest man’

Several other Bollywood actors also took to social media to pay tribute to the beloved composer. Actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Bipasha Basu, Preity Zinta and others took to social media to share messages about Wajid, while members of the music industry such as Vishal Dadlani, Adnan Sami, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Harshdeep Kaur and others also left condolence messages.

