Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar posts video thanking fans for celebrating his birthday, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at new project shoot

Akshay Kumar posts video thanking fans for celebrating his birthday, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at new project shoot

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Akshay Kumar on Saturday took to Twitter to thank his fans for celebrating his birthday by planting trees and distributing grains. Ranbir Kapoor was seen in Mumbai, shooting for a new project.

bollywood Updated: Sep 13, 2020 12:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at a Mumbai location shooting for a new project, while Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to thank fans.
Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at a Mumbai location shooting for a new project, while Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to thank fans.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Akshay Kumar thanks fans for celebrating his birthday: ‘I exist because of you’, watch

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to thank fans for celebrating his birthday, earlier this month. The actor is currently in Scotland, shooting for his upcoming film, Bell Bottom.

Read more here

Ranbir Kapoor dons police costume for new project shoot, fans wonder what he is working on

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted working on a new project in Mumbai on Saturday. He was seen in a police costume, shooting with a small crew. The actor’s fans wondered which project he was shooting for.

Read more here

Prakash Raj takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: ‘If one film makes Kangana think that she is Rani Laxmi Bai, then...’

Prakash Raj joked about Kangana Ranaut’s repeated references to playing Rani Laxmi Bai to prove her nationalist credentials and listed out other Bollywood stars such as Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, who have played other historical figures in films.

Read more here

‘I used to be a drug addict’: Kangana Ranaut’s video from March goes viral as Bollywood tackles allegations of drug abuse

A video of Kangana Ranaut saying that she used to be a drug addict is going viral on social media. The actor has lately been tweeting against Bollywood’s alleged drug abuse problem and claimed that she doesn’t have any links to any drug peddlers.

Read more here

Ayushmann Khurrana shares adorable picture of six-year-old Varushka: ‘My T-shirt, my cap, my daughter’

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a candid picture of his six-year-old daughter Varushka, who can be seen engrossed in a mobile phone, while standing in Ayushmann’s t-shirt and his cap.

Read more here

