Akshay Kumar proudly shows off his costume’s ‘doodh si safedi’ but fans can’t get over his new hairstyle. See pic

Akshay Kumar has shared a hilarious picture from the shooting of a new television commercial. He sports a wig and a moustache in the ad.

bollywood Updated: Dec 05, 2019 16:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar has shared this picture from a new TV commercial.
Akshay Kumar played a bald king in Housefull 4 song, Shaitan Ka Saala. He has now shared a similar look but with long hair. The look is from Akshay’s new commercial of a detergent power brand.

He shared a picture of himself from the sets of the brand shoot on Instagram. The actor claims to have had a blast while shooting for the commercial. He is seen dressed as his Housefull 4 character Bala but with a wig as he shows off his sparkling white ethnic costume.

 

Akshay’s fans liked his hilarious look and showered him with praise in the comments section. A fan wrote, “I love ur hairstyle.” Another wrote, “Mast look.” One more fan commented, “Ha hahahahhaha now this is awesome.”

Akshay has just wrapped up the shooting of Rohit Shetty’s action film, Sooryavanshi. The actor recently shared a picture from the sets of the film on Instagram and wrote, “Last day, last shot, last stunt of ‘Sooryavanshi’. It’s been an incredible experience to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe... We’re excited for you to witness it at the cinema, it’s gonna blow your mind.” He will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif in the film.

 

Akshay is currently promoting romantic comedy, Good Newwz. It also stars Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Raj Mehta who is the 21st debut director the actor has worked with. The actor recently said in an interview, “The big directors didn’t take me, so I had to work with the new ones. That’s the truth. When big people don’t take you, you have to start your own journey.”

Also read: Panipat vs Pati Patni Aur Woh box office prediction: Kartik Aaryan romcom expected to open higher than Arjun Kapoor’s period drama

He added, “Raj is my 21st new director. I feel the greed for good work is far more in a lot of new directors than the old ones. It’s a do or die situation for them, that if this doesn’t work we are finished.” When asked if the big directors didn’t work with him as they went to the Khans, Akshay said he wouldn’t know about that.

“They went to the people who deserved. I would say I didn’t deserve much so I got it my way.” While Good Newwz is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, Akshay’s next is a biopic on Samrat Prithiviraj Chauhan, to be produced by Yash Raj Films.

(With PTI inputs)

