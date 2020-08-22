Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 could head to streaming if theatres don’t open on time: Reliance CEO

bollywood

Sooryavanshi and ‘83, two high-profile Hindi films still holding out on a theatrical release, might be forced to turn to streaming after all. Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar has said that in the scenario that theatres fail to open up by a certain time, the films could possibly be rolled out on streaming platforms.

He told Bollywood Hungama, “We are 100% inclined to take theatrical route. However, at the same time, we don’t want to delay the release further than practically possible. That means we will not like to push release dates beyond Diwali / Christmas. So the first option is to go theatrical if cinemas open up and audiences are back.”

Sarkar hinted at the possibility of the films being given a rental release, like the Disney film Mulan, which would mean that subscribers to a certain streaming service would have to pay an amount above and beyond their regular monthly subscription to watch the films. “Basically we will not like to shift release date further.... and ideally look for theatrical or any other hybrid measure for the best possible release,” he said.

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is currently slated for a Diwali release. The film was supposed to arrive in March. A move to streaming would make it the second Akshay Kumar film to take the route, after Laxxmi Bomb was sold to Disney+ Hotstar.

83, a sports drama about the Indian cricket team’s underdog victory at the 1983 World Cup, starring Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev, is slated for a Christmas release. Previously, other high-profile films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, Shakuntala Devi, Gulabo Sitabo and others were released on streaming platforms.

