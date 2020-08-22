e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 could head to streaming if theatres don’t open on time: Reliance CEO

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 could head to streaming if theatres don’t open on time: Reliance CEO

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s ‘83 could be released on streaming platforms if theatres do not open up on time, Reliance Entertainment CEO has said.

bollywood Updated: Aug 22, 2020 11:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar in a poster for Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty.
Akshay Kumar in a poster for Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty.
         

Sooryavanshi and ‘83, two high-profile Hindi films still holding out on a theatrical release, might be forced to turn to streaming after all. Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar has said that in the scenario that theatres fail to open up by a certain time, the films could possibly be rolled out on streaming platforms.

He told Bollywood Hungama, “We are 100% inclined to take theatrical route. However, at the same time, we don’t want to delay the release further than practically possible. That means we will not like to push release dates beyond Diwali / Christmas. So the first option is to go theatrical if cinemas open up and audiences are back.”

Also read: Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to release on Diwali, Ranveer Singh’s 83 to open on Christmas

Sarkar hinted at the possibility of the films being given a rental release, like the Disney film Mulan, which would mean that subscribers to a certain streaming service would have to pay an amount above and beyond their regular monthly subscription to watch the films. “Basically we will not like to shift release date further.... and ideally look for theatrical or any other hybrid measure for the best possible release,” he said.

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is currently slated for a Diwali release. The film was supposed to arrive in March. A move to streaming would make it the second Akshay Kumar film to take the route, after Laxxmi Bomb was sold to Disney+ Hotstar.

83, a sports drama about the Indian cricket team’s underdog victory at the 1983 World Cup, starring Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev, is slated for a Christmas release. Previously, other high-profile films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, Shakuntala Devi, Gulabo Sitabo and others were released on streaming platforms.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
‘MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled’
‘MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled’
All offices, shops to remain shut: These states are under weekend lockdown
All offices, shops to remain shut: These states are under weekend lockdown
LIVE: Ganesh fest begins on low-key note as Covid-19 dampens spirit
LIVE: Ganesh fest begins on low-key note as Covid-19 dampens spirit
Nokia to soon launch the first Android-powered feature phone
Nokia to soon launch the first Android-powered feature phone
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In