Akshay Kumar shares video to show how daughter Nitara kept herself busy onboard Housefull 4 express

Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara made a tent to keep herself entertained on the Housefull 4 express as she accompanied the actor and his colleagues on their journey from Mumbai to Delhi.

bollywood Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:25 IST
This is how Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara kept herself entertained on Housefull 4 express.
         

Akshay Kumar and his Housefull 4 team boarded a special Housefull 4 express to travel from Mumbai to Delhi as part of the film promotions. He was accompanied by daughter Nitara who found creative ways to keep herself entertained on the train.

While the film cast shared numerous pictures and videos on social media to show a glimpse of their train journey together, Nitara chose to build a tent from the bedsheets provided by the Railways. Sharing a video of the young girl tying bedsheets from one corner of the compartment to another, Akshay wrote, “I was a little worried on how to keep the little one entertained on a 17 hours train journey but she managed well, built a tent, jumped on the cushioned berths...in short, had a ball on the #HouseFull4Express.”

 

He had earlier shared a video of the entire team grooving to the Housefull 4 song Bala. It showed everyone from Akshay, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Bobby Deol dancing to the music.

 Housefull 4 - Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmuk & others kick-start ‘Promotion on Wheels’

 

The cast of Housefull 4 having fun on the Housefull 4 express.

 

 

Akshay has hailed the new initiative of the Indian Railways, which allows filmmakers to book an entire train to promote their movies. It is the first film to benefit by the initiative called Promotion on Wheels. “Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios came up with an idea that we can do something like this and we got the permission very fast and here we are. It’s a great idea, which is gonna be fun,” Akshay said in a statement.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2019: Amitabh Bachchan crops himself from pic to wish Jaya Bachchan, Anil Kapoor posts candid video

He added, “This is a new idea, the Indian Railways has started this looking at our culture, to promote the culture. You can book the entire train and promote it throughout.”

The film is the big Diwali release of the year and will release on October 25. It is set to clash with Rajkummar Rao- Mouni Roy starrer Made in China and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand ki Aankh.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 13:09 IST

