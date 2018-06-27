Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna enjoy vitamin sea with family in St Barts. See pics

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is currently in Saint Barthélemy, commonly known as St Barts, with her family. She took to Instagram to share a few moments from her vacation and we are green with envy. Who wouldn’t want to enjoy a summer getaway in St Barts? Twinkle Khanna and family spent some time by the sea and she captioned it, “A perfect day at the beach-making sandcastles, making memories #stbarths.” While Akshay Kumar and Twinkle could be seen sitting on the beach, their children Aarav and Nitara are playing in the water.

It looks like Twinkle is accompanied by her friend Bindya as she shared a picture and wrote, “I have lost count of how many summers we have spent together @bindyany #stbarths.” The vacation began with Twinkle taking all modes of transport imaginable as she wrote, “A planes, trains and automobiles kind of day #traveldiaries” along with a picture in which she is ready to get on to a bus.

She also shared a beautiful picture of the island and wrote, “Blue, green and everything in between - St Barts #traveldiaries.” She tried on some funky looking shades to stay hep and posted a picture of the same. “I thought these were just plain,white glasses but the teens in our group inform me that these are called ‘clout’ or soundcloud rapper glasses - Gen Z seems to know a lot about nothing :) #TryingtoKeepUpWithGenZ #clout,” she shared.

