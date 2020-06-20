e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar was shooed away by watchmen during photoshoot 32 years ago, now owns house at same location

Akshay Kumar was shooed away by watchmen during photoshoot 32 years ago, now owns house at same location

Akshay Kumar has shared the story of his house in a video posted on a real estate website. He talked about posing for a photoshoot at the same location 32 years ago.

bollywood Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar in a still from the video.
Akshay Kumar in a still from the video.
         

Akshay Kumar has shared a story about his home in a video which has recently been shared on a real estate website. The actor has shared how he was shooed away from the same location 32 years ago but is now the owner of the same place.

In the video, Akshay talked about the how he used to work as an assistant for a well known photographer before he made his Bollywood debut. He says that he didn’t take his salary for a few months as he was hoping for a photoshoot instead. He said, “After 4-5 months, I told him, ‘If you don’t mind Jayesh, can you please do my photoshoot and you need not pay me anything.”

 Watch Akshay Kumar’s video here

He revealed that the two had gone to Juhu beach for the photoshoot where they saw a dilapidated bungalow. “I quickly lied down on the parapet of the bungalow and he started clicking me. But a watchman of that building came towards us and shooed us away. We had already clicked 3-4 pictures by then.” He further added, “It was not a plan but my current house, where I am sitting right now, is built on the same location. A building was constructed on the site of the dilapidated bungalow and I live in that building.” He also showed a collage of two pictures, one from the old photoshoot and a similar recent picture clicked on the same parapet in the video.

Hindustantimes

Twinkle Khanna recently shared a picture of herself enjoying a view of the sea from her house. She had shared the picture with her definition of love. She wrote, “Love in any relationship, family or an intimate friendship, is only about putting the other person’s needs ahead of your own, and that, my friend, is just as simple and as complex as you make it.”

Also read: Twinkle Khanna defines love, says it is ‘only about putting the other person’s needs ahead of your own’

 

Earlier, Akshay had shared a video of himself standing on the same parapet, clanging utensils and clapping as part of Junta Curfew. He was joined by neighbour Hrithik Roshan and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala as the trio expressed gratitude towards health workers, police, government employees who are working hard amid coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row
‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nearing 5,000-mark, 179 new cases reported
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nearing 5,000-mark, 179 new cases reported
PM Modi launches Rs 50,000-crore Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to generate jobs
PM Modi launches Rs 50,000-crore Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to generate jobs
Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain administered plasma therapy, health condition stable
Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain administered plasma therapy, health condition stable
Arms-laden Pak drone shot down by BSF along International Border in J&K’s Kathua
Arms-laden Pak drone shot down by BSF along International Border in J&K’s Kathua
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In