Akshay Kumar was shooed away by watchmen during photoshoot 32 years ago, now owns house at same location

bollywood

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:42 IST

Akshay Kumar has shared a story about his home in a video which has recently been shared on a real estate website. The actor has shared how he was shooed away from the same location 32 years ago but is now the owner of the same place.

In the video, Akshay talked about the how he used to work as an assistant for a well known photographer before he made his Bollywood debut. He says that he didn’t take his salary for a few months as he was hoping for a photoshoot instead. He said, “After 4-5 months, I told him, ‘If you don’t mind Jayesh, can you please do my photoshoot and you need not pay me anything.”

Watch Akshay Kumar’s video here

He revealed that the two had gone to Juhu beach for the photoshoot where they saw a dilapidated bungalow. “I quickly lied down on the parapet of the bungalow and he started clicking me. But a watchman of that building came towards us and shooed us away. We had already clicked 3-4 pictures by then.” He further added, “It was not a plan but my current house, where I am sitting right now, is built on the same location. A building was constructed on the site of the dilapidated bungalow and I live in that building.” He also showed a collage of two pictures, one from the old photoshoot and a similar recent picture clicked on the same parapet in the video.

Twinkle Khanna recently shared a picture of herself enjoying a view of the sea from her house. She had shared the picture with her definition of love. She wrote, “Love in any relationship, family or an intimate friendship, is only about putting the other person’s needs ahead of your own, and that, my friend, is just as simple and as complex as you make it.”

Also read: Twinkle Khanna defines love, says it is ‘only about putting the other person’s needs ahead of your own’

Earlier, Akshay had shared a video of himself standing on the same parapet, clanging utensils and clapping as part of Junta Curfew. He was joined by neighbour Hrithik Roshan and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala as the trio expressed gratitude towards health workers, police, government employees who are working hard amid coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more