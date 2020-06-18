Akshay Kumar thanks 10-year-old fan: ‘Honoured he chose me for his first sketch’, see pic

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar has thanked a 10-year-old fan for making his sketch. The young boy’s mother had shared the drawing on social media and tagged Akshay.

Akshay wrote: “Loved it! Please tell Aditya thank you, I’m honoured he chose me for his first sketch . Love and prayers always.” The child’s mother, Divya Sarma had written: “@akshaykumar sir this is the first sketch done by my 10 year old son Aditya Sarma and he hopes that u would like it. I know not that perfect but he’s tried to match it as far as possible. Hope you see this sir and if you could please send him a reply. Thank you.”

Loved it! Please tell Aditya thank you, I’m honoured he chose me for his first sketch . Love and prayers always ♥️ https://t.co/b6LSBmAHBe — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 17, 2020

The pencil sketch shows a clean-shaven Akshay with a side parting.

With the lockdown in place, there has complete lull in activities in the film industry. On the work front, Akshay has his hands full - he has projects namely Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re - in his kitty. Early this month there were reports that Akshay is likely to go to London to resume the shoot of Bell Bottom in July.

Meanwhile, with many countries gradually opening up after more than two months of lockdown, Akshay’s Good Newwz will re-released in UAE. Speaking about it, he wrote on Twitter: “The Batras are waiting to meet you again! #GoodNewwz is all set to re-release in #Dubai on 11th June, see you there!”

When the film had released in late December last year and had been getting overwhelming response, he had told IANS: “We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for Good Newwz as it’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation.”

