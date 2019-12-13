Akshaye Khanna: ‘If I attend 10 parties hosted by Karan Johar, will he cast me in his next film?’

bollywood

Actor Akshaye Khanna, who has been in the industry for more than two decades now, believes that hobnobbing with influential personalities is not a guarantee of getting work. In an interview with Navbharat Times, he refuted the notion that attending Karan Johar’s parties translates into film offers.

“Suppose I attend 10 parties hosted by Karan, but is it sure that he will cast me in his next film? Maybe not. I don’t think, if someone wants to cast me in his film and if I refuse to attend Karan’s parties then he will not cast me, this does not happen,” he said.

Akshaye made his foray into Bollywood with Himalay Putra in 1997 and has appeared in several hit films, including Taal, Dil Chahta Hai, Humraaz and Race. He was last seen on the big screen in Section 375, alongside Richa Chadha and Rahul Bhat.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of Sab Kushal Mangal, which marks the Bollywood debut of Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank K Sharma and Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva Kishan. The film marks his return to the comedy genre.

When asked why he stayed away from comedies all these years, Akshaye told the publication, “For the past few years, several films with double meaning dialogues have been released in the name of comedy films.” He added that he did not want to be associated with films having adult humour, which could not be viewed by family audiences.

Sab Kushal Mangal revolves around a young woman, a television anchor and a local big shot. Helmed by first-time director Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, the film is presented by Nitin Manmohan’s One Up Entertainment, Akshaye Khanna and Abhishek Jagdish Jaiswal, and produced by Prachi Nitin Manmohan.

