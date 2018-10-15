Alia Bhatt arrives in New York to support Ranbir Kapoor’s family as Rishi Kapoor undergoes treatment

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a picture of herself from New York City, where she arrived to support boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family, as his father, actor Rishi Kapoor, undergoes treatment for an unspecified illness. Alia’s picture shows her amid tall skyscrapers, with a look of positivity on her face. She captioned the image, “The Big Apple.”

During his stay in NYC, Rishi has had visitors such as Sonali Bendre, who is undergoing cancer treatment in the city, Anupam Kher, who is shooting for his show, and Priyanka Chopra, for whom the Big Apple is her stateside base.

Photos and videos of Rishi’s outings with his industry friends have made it online, even as speculation as to the nature of his illness does the rounds. Neither Rishi nor his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir were able to attend the funeral of his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, earlier this month.

Rishi’s brother, Randhir Kapoor, requested fans and the media not to speculate about his illness. “We don’t know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment,” Randhir told the Times of India. “Rishi himself doesn’t know what he is suffering from. He hasn’t even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to an advanced stage.”

Rishi himself made a return to Twitter to dispel rumours surrounding the sudden change of his hair colour. “This is to dispel all notions and wrong speculations of my hair turning grey/white overnight. My hair was dyed by Awan Contractor for a film produced by Honey Trehan and Sony pictures directed by Hitesh Bhatia. Film is untitled. Trust this clears the air,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself having his hair dyed.

Before leaving, Rishi had tweeted to his fans on September 29, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!”

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia’s relationship is followed just as closely online. The two have been quite open about their new relationship, especially in the frequency of their Instagram posts. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about their relationship, Rishi had said, “It’s Ranbir’s life. Who he wants to get married to is his prerogative. Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it? I can’t be judgmental. After all, my uncles Shammiji (Shammi Kapoor) and Shashiji (Shashi Kapoor) and I chose our life partners. Ranbir is entitled to choose his.”

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 19:22 IST