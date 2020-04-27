e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt connects with her girl gang virtually during lockdown, says they are ‘alone together’. See pic

Alia Bhatt connects with her girl gang virtually during lockdown, says they are ‘alone together’. See pic

Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of her video chat with her BFFs where she can be seen taking a picture of the chat windows on her laptop.

bollywood Updated: Apr 27, 2020 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt facetimes with her friends.
         

Alia Bhatt is currently staying with actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor amid lockdown. The actor, however, catches up with family and friends on a regular basis. She has now shared a glimpse of her facetime with her girl gang.

Sharing a picture of their virtual chat on Instagram, Alia wrote, “Alone together.” The picture shows 8 women logged in for the video chat. Alia can be seen top left, in a cheerful mood as she clicks a picture of the desktop.

Hindustantimes

The post received more than 261000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes. A fan reacted, “That damn smile of yours just made my worst day better!” Another commented, “happy faces.” One more fan suggested, “Fyi you can also take screenshot, no need to click a picture...just saying.”

She not just chats with her friends but also works out with them, virtually. Few days ago, she shared a post workout selfie on Instagram after connecting with sister Shaheen Bhatt and friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor online and captioned it, “Relying on those endorphins and my virtual workout partners to keep the spirit up @akansharanjankapoor @shaheenb.”

Alia recently visited her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan but while practising social distancing. Opening up about their meeting, Mahesh told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “We met a few days ago—she lives a few buildings away and it’s a protected space. So, she just walked across with mask and gloves on and sat at a distance so she wouldn’t endanger her parents. It warms the heart to see her fulfil the social role of a responsible young child and to see your children teach you what you taught them in their childhood.”

Meanwhile, Alia is also writing poems and reading. She penned a poem on the occasion of Earth Day. The 27-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video reciting the poem dedicated to mother Earth.

Shaheen also shared a proof of Alia’s time in the kitchen. In the monochrome image, the actor is seen flashing a big smile for the camera as she makes a pudding.

