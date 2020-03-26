Alia Bhatt is missing dad Mahesh Bhatt amid lockdown, shares throwback picture with him

bollywood

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 17:36 IST

Stating that she is missing her ‘daddy,’ actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday posted an old picture of herself and her father Mahesh Bhatt. Alia took to Instagram to share the monochrome picture in which she is seen sitting on a bed while her father hugs her.

In the caption of the post, the Highway actor also asked people to stay home and stay safe during the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.“Stay home &... go through old pictures when you’re missing your daddy #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe,” she wrote in her post.

Many celebrities including her mother and actor Soni Razdan, Anushka Sharma and Zoya Akhtar left heart emojis on the post.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Sadak 2, which is directed by Mahesh, who also helmed the original film. Initially, Alia was scared to be directed by him.

“Right now, I am scared to be directed by my father. He is looking at me every day and saying I am going to get through you. He has an X-ray vision kind of thing,” she had said.

This will Mahesh’s comeback to direction after 20 years. He had directed acclaimed movies such as Saraansh, Zakhm and hits such as Aashiqui and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin.

