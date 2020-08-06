e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 to release on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar, check out new poster here

Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 to release on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar, check out new poster here

Alia Bhatt’s first film with father Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. Check out a new poster here.

bollywood Updated: Aug 06, 2020 11:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, among others.
Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, among others.
         

Sadak 2, actor Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28, it has been announced. Alia also shared a poster for the film ,which shows her with co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, walking on a highway, facing a mountain.

“Sadak 2, the road to love streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August,” Alia wrote in an Instagram post. Sadak 2 is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 film, also starring Sanjay.

 

Sadak 2 is the latest title to join the ever-growing list of films opting for a digital release during the pandemic, which has brought many industries, including entertainment, to a grinding halt. It was announced as a part of Disney+ Hotstar’s slate of Bollywood acquisitions, which include Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara, Akshay Kumar’s Laxxmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase, among others.

Also read: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 to get direct-to-OTT release, Mukesh Bhatt says ‘This is the only option left’

In an interview to PTI, producer Mukesh Bhatt had said, “I am compelled to come (on digital platform) because I don’t see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer.”

Sadak 2 also stars Pooja Bhatt, Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand.

