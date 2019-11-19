Alia Bhatt reads sister’s book, calls it ‘the best book ever’ as Shaheen plays hide and seek. See pic

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt, who has been busy shooting for her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2, shared a picture of her sister Shaheen’s book, I’ve Never Been Unhappier, with a comment on her sister too.

Taking to Instagram stories, Alia posted a picture where a person, perhaps it is her, holding a copy of Shaheen’s book. From the far end, Shaheen can be seen first covering her face with a pillow as she ducks and seconds later, again shows her face to the camera. Sharing it, Alia wrote: “Holding the best book ever with the authur trying desperately to stay out of view..but curiosity doesn’t hold this little cat back.”

Shaheen, who was diagnosed with depression when she was 18, in a tell-all book reveals how she struggled with the mental illness and overcame it. In an emotionally arresting memoir, Shaheen talks about how depression was not the outcome of her lifestyle. In the larger context, she throws light on one of the most misinterpreted mental illnesses of the 21st century.

Alia, meanwhile, has been busy with two films -- Mahesh Bhatt’s sequel of his ’90s hit, Sadak, which will also mark his return to direction, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The former will also star Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sadak’s original cast - Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Sadak was a love story between a taxi driver and a sex worker.

The film’s shoot has been going on in Ooty. Alia and Pooja have been sharing pictures from the shoot. Alia shared a photo of her dad with his camera in a car and wrote: “It’s moments like these”. On this, her mother Soni Razdan commented, “Warrior king”.

Three-part Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, is a fantasy sci-fi film. Brahmastra’s logo was launched at the Kumbh Mela earlier this on the occasion of Maha Shivratri at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in significant roles.

