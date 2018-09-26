Alia Bhatt recalls watching Sadak as a child: I was shocked when daddy threw my mom out of a window

Alia Bhatt said her upcoming fantasy-adventure trilogy Brahamastra will be a step ahead in terms of Indian filmmaking.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the series is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. "We are very excited for the film. It is a step ahead. This will take cinema to another level. I am excited for next year," Alia told reporters at an event on Tuesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev meet director Ayan Mukerji and actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor during their visit to the studio where the shooting of upcoming Bollywood film Brahmastra. (IANS)

The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and will see Ranbir Kapoor playing a character with special powers. Alia will also be seen working with father Mahesh Bhatt in Sadak 2, which co-stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Talking about collaborating with Bhatt for the first time, the actor said, "It's beautiful, it's amazing. It's a dream come true. My father is directing me. One can't ask for anything better. It's going to be very special," she said.

Alia recalled the first time she watched Sadak as a child. "I was very young when I watched it. At the time, I was shocked to see my mother (Soni Razdan) getting thrown out of a window in one of the scenes,” she said. "I had paused that scene, and asked daddy how could he do that -- throwing my mother out of the window. For I don't think I had the sense to grasp the fact that it was just a movie -- she was not really thrown out..."

While the first part of Brahmastra is slated to be released on August 15 next year, Sadak 2 will hit the screens March 25, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 14:58 IST