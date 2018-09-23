Alia Bhatt sleeps like a baby on a plane in sweet new Instagram photo. See it here

As if it wasn’t already obvious how hectic her filming schedule is, actor Alia Bhatt gave a little glimpse of her taking a mid-flight nap. She’s one of the busiest actors in Bollywood — shooting Karan Johar’s Kalank in Mumbai and Brahamastra with Ranbir Kapoor in Bulgaria at the same time — but even Alia Bhatt needs to sleep sometimes.

On Sunday, Alia shared a photo, where she explained to her fans that she is “Forever that girl who gets really excited when the sky is in pretty colours.” But in the photo she shared, Alia is seen snuggling up into a comfortable, warm position instead of admiring the pink sky from her plane window. It seemingly looks like Alia was secretly snapped on her quest for sleep in the new Instagram, the latest in a series of candid moments captured when Alia was not looking.

From showing off her adorable curiosity and wonder while exploring Bulgaria with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor to using a restroom as the backdrop for an impromptu photo shoot, Alia’s fresh-faced beauty and camera-ready smile has been documented (and shared on Instagram by the actor herself) in every scenario imaginable.

Alia and Ranbir have been full of sweet moments during their recent Bulgaria trip, where they shot for Brahmastra. In fact, Alia’s social media feeds are full of their retro-looking, grainy images with light streaks that look like they were taken on old-school disposable cameras, date stamp and all. Looks like Alia has been using a new app called Huji Cam to give her Instagram photos that grainy ’90s vibe.

Alia’s Instagram has always had a washed-out and retro-cool quality, and now that you know how to achieve it, you might never be going back to plain old Insta filters, right? Take a look through a few of Alia Bhatt’s newest photos on Instagram:

Alia posted a picture of her posing in front of a mirror with her stylist Shnoy and it looks fun.

Before than Alia posted a couple of new black-and-whites of herself and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor from their Bulgaria trip

“When the angle is right, you gotta do what you gotta do,” Alia captioned this photo that was taken by Ranbir.

Alia captioned this photo of her chilling with Ranbir and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji with a song from Disney’s The Lion King, “It means no worries, for the rest of your dayssss...hakuna matata.”

“im nicer when i like my outfit,” read teh caption along with Alia’s photo from London.

Alia’s caption read, “to infinity and beyond”. The number 8 on her blue jersey isn’t just a coincidence. Ranbir is an ardent football lover and wears the number whenever he plays football matches.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 13:49 IST