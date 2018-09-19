Alia Bhatt can pose like a star anywhere, anytime. See her new pic

Alia Bhatt has been posting candid pictures on her Instagram from the Brahmastra shoot in Bulgaria with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. But in the latest photo posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, Alia is nowhere near the scenic, awe-inspiring locales of her recent photos. After the typical breathtaking locales of Bulgaria, Alia decided to pose in a rather intriguing locale for her new photo: Outside a restroom. See for yourself:

After wrapping up the Brahmastra shoot, Alia is back in Mumbai and letting her hair down. Alia’s new photo shows her enjoying her time with her stylist Shnoy. Alia posted a picture of the two posing in front of a mirror and it looks fun. These days, a simple picture in front of a mirror will simply not do, so while her stylist is busy checking himself out in the mirror behind her, the Raazi actor is being the star that she is and posing away, with her back against the mirror.

Before this, Alia had turned photographer for Ranbir and posted a nice monochrome picture of him from Bulgaria:

Since the two confirmed their relationship, Alia’s Instagram has been full of great pictures of the couple together.

Speaking about his relationship with Alia, Ranbir had said in an interview, “I have said this before: it’s very new right now, so it would be really presumptuous to say anything about it or judge it. Workwise, as I work with her in Brahmastra, I know that as a talent, she is at a superlative level. The kind of dedication and love she has for her work is very inspiring. Work comes first for her. After working for 10 years, I may have felt a little jaded or tired, but when you look at her commitment, it rejuvenates you and makes you want to do better.”

Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor also praised Alia for her work and now Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also commented on the same. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Soni said, “I have a very good relationship with my daughter. I don’t go by what rumours say; I talk to her directly. We have had discussions on what’s going on or not going on in her life. It’s her life at the end of the day, so I am happy to let her live it the way she wants to.”

