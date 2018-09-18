Alia Bhatt arrives solo from Bulgaria, post Brahmastra shoot with Ranbir Kapoor. See new airport pics

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started shooting Brahmastra, their first film together, in Bulgaria, Alia has been sharing non-stop photos of the two together and giving an insider’s peek at their budding romance. On Sunday, the Raazi star shared an affectionate photo on Instagram, in which Ranbir and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji lovingly embraced her. “The one with all the joy,” Alia had captioned the photo.

Alia posted a couple of new black-and-whites of herself and her boyfriend from their Bulgaria trip on Monday as well.There were also photos of the couple posing together with fans in Sofia, Bulgaria on Monday:

But just a few hours later, Alia arrived solo at the Mumbai airport. Alia touched down in Mumbai on Tuesday, after wrapping up the Brahmastra shoot in Bulgaria.

With her latest airport spotting, Alia once again proved she knows how to fly in style. Her airport look was the picture of jet-setting perfection. The perfect mix of comfort and style.

Alia showcased her sartorial prowess in slim grey sweatpants and a white tank top, which she topped off with a long and breezy jacket, and accessorised with chic pink sneakers, a black fanny pack and oversize, incognito aviators. And while it may be a unique airport look, Alia definitely makes it work.

Read more: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are inseparable in new Brahmastra pic

We can barely remember a time when Alia and Ranbir were not together, but in reality, it’s been just over four months since the couple made their relationship official. Ranbir first confirmed the relationship in an interview to GQ in May.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Ranbir said about their budding romance, “I have said this before: it’s very new right now, so it would be really presumptuous to say anything about it or judge it. Workwise, as I work with her in Brahmastra, I know that as a talent, she is at a superlative level. The kind of dedication and love she has for her work is very inspiring. Work comes first for her. After working for 10 years, I may have felt a little jaded or tired, but when you look at her commitment, it rejuvenates you and makes you want to do better.”



Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 15:51 IST