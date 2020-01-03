Alia Bhatt’s angry face in sister Shaheen’s latest post wins the internet, dub it ‘permafrown’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 10:54 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt is popular on Instagram for her various posts that spell positivity and happiness. Looks like even her angry face can be rather cute. Her sister shared a hilarious new picture in which Alia makes one such a face but ends up looking rather adorable.

Sharing the picture, Shaheen simply put an emoji. One of the comments was from chef Kelvin Cheung of Canada, who spends time in India too and is popular with Bollywood celebrities. He said “haha permafrown” with a bunch of emojis.

In the picture, while Shaheen has a big smile on her face, Alia is frowning. Couple of days back, Shaheen had shared a collage of Alia’s faces, all showing her in various stages of being stressed. Sharing it, she had written “2019 and Alia’s Resting Stressed Face”. The collage got a lot of comments from Alia’s family and friends -- mother Soni Razdan said that “she’s just concentrating very hard” while Alia’s childhood friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, said how “this is my perpetual memory of her”.

Shaheen was diagnosed with depression some years ago and has fought it bravely. Chronicling her experiences with tackling the issue, she wrote a book titled ‘I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier’, which has turned out to be a hit. A paper back version of the book was unveiled last month. Alia and her family have been very supportive of Shaheen. Speaking about her sister’s struggle, Alia had recently broken down.

Also read: Ananya Panday equates struggle to not appearing on Koffee With Karan, Siddhant Chaturvedi has a savage reply

Alia said that despite living with Shaheen all her life, she got to know about what her sister was going through only after reading the book. “I felt terrible as a sister. I didn’t put myself out there enough to understand her,” Alia said.

“I have only believed that she is the most brilliant person in my family. To some extent, she has never believed that about her own self but that always broke my heart. I was sensitive but I feel guilty for not understanding as much as I should have,” the actor added.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more