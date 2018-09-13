Alia Bhatt, Shaheen pose for a family pic with dad Mahesh, say these are our happy faces

Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, shared a photo with the actor and father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, on Wednesday. The troika are smiling at the camera and Shaheen aptly captioned it, “These are our happy faces.”

Mother Soni Razdan was among the first few to comment on the photo. “All three have the same smile,” she wrote even as Alia and Shaheen’s half sister, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, could not stop sending love to the family. “Awww, love, love, LOVE this photo,” she wrote with a lot of heart emoticons.

Alia and sister Shaheen are very close. On her sister’s birthday, Alia had given a peek into their relationship, writing,“You’re soo beautiful you make me cry! I’ve never ever felt soo much love and happiness just looking at someone.. Technically you’re my sister but you’re much more than that - my parent, best friend, technology advisor, home maker, roomie, fellow weirdo, the reason I love animals soo much! Haha this list can go on and on! I love you soo much you beautiful soul! I’m not as good a writer as you so this post may make no sense ( and I couldn’t ask you to correct it like you always do).”

Meet tha Bhatts: Mahesh Bhatt with Soni Razdan and children Alia, Shaheen, Pooja and Rahul.

Alia Bhatt and Shaeen with mother Soni Razdan.

Alia Bhatt with sister Shaheen.

Mahesh recently opened up about Shaheen’s battle with depressions, saying she came to the point of contemplating suicide when she was 12 or 13. “My daughter Shaheen, Alia’s elder sister, she, at the age of 16 discovered finally that she is suffering from clinical depression. In October, she is launching her own memoir in which she has talked about the kind of struggle she has gone through in that phase,” he said during a media interaction, adding, “She also came to a point of attempting a suicide at the age of 12-13 so this is the truth of my own house.”

After the suicides of Anthony Bourdain and designer Kate Spade, Shaheen had written in Vogue, “I was crying because every time I hear of someone who was unable to go on living with the darkness within them, I’m reminded of how that could have just as easily been me.”

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 11:46 IST