Alia Bhatt shares her cutest childhood pic, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan shower her with love

Jul 28, 2020

Actor Alia Bhatt on Monday shared a cute picture of herself from her childhood. Her message with the picture was even more sweet. Showering her with love were a bunch of her industry colleagues.

She wrote: “Spread some love.” A black and white picture showed baby Alia, no more than three years, with her hands in a prayer position. She has a faint smile on her face. Her curls fall gracefully around her cherubic face.

The picture saw many Bollywood stars writing in; Ranveer was all love and wrote “awwwwwwwwww” while Hrithik wrote “too sweet”. Actor Dia Mirza said “cutie” while director Zoya Akhtar had the best comment and she wrote “her royal cuteness”.

Bipasha Basu wrote “pudding” while Deepika Padukone called her “cutie”. Aditi Rao Hydari, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Manish Malhotra dropped appreciative emojis.

All through the pandemic-related lockdown, Alia has been maintaining a low profile but has consistently connected with her fans, sharing nuggets from her personal life by way of throwbacks or a peek into her life in lockdown.

She had recently shared a series of personal pictures; sharing one with sister Shaheen, she had written: “Pink sunset and a cool breeze, thoroughly enjoyed by two sweet peas.” Alia has many cats as her pets; sharing a picture with Edward, she had written: “my calm in every storm..” while sharing a picture with her latest addition Juniper, a black beauty, she had written: “This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable.”

Earlier this month had come the news that Alia along with many others had been invited to join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Expressing her happiness, she had dropped a message on Instagram. She had written: “I thank The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for inviting me to be a member of the Academy. I feel at once honoured and humbled. There is also a deep satisfaction in seeing that the voice of Indian cinema is finding a very well deserved platform on the world stage.”

Alia had been happy that Indian cinema was getting recognition globally. She had continued, “Every year, more actors, filmmakers and technicians from India are recognised by the Academy and Indian cinema continues to reach the hearts and homes of people all over the world.”

