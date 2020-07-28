e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt shares her cutest childhood pic, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan shower her with love

Alia Bhatt shares her cutest childhood pic, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan shower her with love

Actor Alia Bhatt shared a cute childhood picture of herself on Monday and saw a bunch of her colleagues showering her with love.

bollywood Updated: Jul 28, 2020 08:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt shared a sweet picture from her childhood.
Alia Bhatt shared a sweet picture from her childhood.
         

Actor Alia Bhatt on Monday shared a cute picture of herself from her childhood. Her message with the picture was even more sweet. Showering her with love were a bunch of her industry colleagues.

She wrote: “Spread some love.” A black and white picture showed baby Alia, no more than three years, with her hands in a prayer position. She has a faint smile on her face. Her curls fall gracefully around her cherubic face.

The picture saw many Bollywood stars writing in; Ranveer was all love and wrote “awwwwwwwwww” while Hrithik wrote “too sweet”. Actor Dia Mirza said “cutie” while director Zoya Akhtar had the best comment and she wrote “her royal cuteness”.

 

View this post on Instagram

spread some love 🤍

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Bipasha Basu wrote “pudding” while Deepika Padukone called her “cutie”. Aditi Rao Hydari, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Manish Malhotra dropped appreciative emojis.

All through the pandemic-related lockdown, Alia has been maintaining a low profile but has consistently connected with her fans, sharing nuggets from her personal life by way of throwbacks or a peek into her life in lockdown.

She had recently shared a series of personal pictures; sharing one with sister Shaheen, she had written: “Pink sunset and a cool breeze, thoroughly enjoyed by two sweet peas.” Alia has many cats as her pets; sharing a picture with Edward, she had written: “my calm in every storm..” while sharing a picture with her latest addition Juniper, a black beauty, she had written: “This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable.”

Also read: Swastika Mukherjee says she’s lucky to be ‘only heroine who’s worked with Sushant Singh Rajput twice’

Earlier this month had come the news that Alia along with many others had been invited to join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Expressing her happiness, she had dropped a message on Instagram. She had written: “I thank The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for inviting me to be a member of the Academy. I feel at once honoured and humbled. There is also a deep satisfaction in seeing that the voice of Indian cinema is finding a very well deserved platform on the world stage.”

Alia had been happy that Indian cinema was getting recognition globally. She had continued, “Every year, more actors, filmmakers and technicians from India are recognised by the Academy and Indian cinema continues to reach the hearts and homes of people all over the world.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 14.83 lakh with 47,703 cases in 24 hours
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 14.83 lakh with 47,703 cases in 24 hours
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Punjab CM condemns attempt to convert Pakistan gurdwara into mosque
Punjab CM condemns attempt to convert Pakistan gurdwara into mosque
A million more affected by floods in Bihar, heavy rain forecast
A million more affected by floods in Bihar, heavy rain forecast
Oldest living IAF fighter pilot turns 100, Air chief extends greetings
Oldest living IAF fighter pilot turns 100, Air chief extends greetings
WE charity deal: Justin Trudeau to appear before parliamentary panel for questioning
WE charity deal: Justin Trudeau to appear before parliamentary panel for questioning
Covid-19: Global recoveries hit 10 million, Google staff to WFH till next July
Covid-19: Global recoveries hit 10 million, Google staff to WFH till next July
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In