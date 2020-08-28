e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt sings again for reprised version of Sadak 2’s Tum Se Hi. Watch

Alia Bhatt sings again for reprised version of Sadak 2’s Tum Se Hi. Watch

Alia Bhatt has picked up the mic again for a special song of her film Sadak 2. She is heard singing a reprised version of Tum Se Hi.

bollywood Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:26 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Alia Bhatt has shared a new song from Sadak 2.
         

Ahead of the release of her movie Sadak 2, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Friday shared her reprised version of Ankit Tiwari’s Tum Se Hi song for the film. The original song for the forthcoming Mahesh Bhatt’s thriller was sung by Ankit Tiwari and Leena Bose.

Today, the Highway actor released another video, in which she is seen singing an acoustic version of the song by herself. The 27-year-old star shared the music video on all social media platforms.

 

In the three-minute and 26-seconds long video, Alia is seen on stage, under the spotlight with a guitar. She is seen wearing an all-black attire. While she sings, stills from 1991 original, Sadak starring Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt, are projected behind her.

The film’s trailer showed the journey of Sanjay Dutt, Alia, and Aditya Roy Kapur. It marks Mahesh Bhatt’s return to direction after 21 years and continues a few years after the events of Sadak.

Actors Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, Gulshan Grover, and Akshay Anand are seen in supporting roles. Sadak 2 released on the online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

