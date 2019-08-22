Allu Arjun spotted at Batla House success party, rumoured to make Bollywood debut soon. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:06 IST

Actor Allu Arjun has been spotted hanging out with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani at the success party of Batla House. Arjun’s presence at the party on Wednesday has paved way to rumours about his Bollywood debut next year.

Pictures of Arjun at the party went viral in no time. In the pictures, Arjun is seen wearing a simple white shirt and black trousers.

On the career front, the Arya actor is currently shooting for Trivikram’s upcoming Telugu film titled Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, a family drama that explores the relationship between a father and his son. While Arjun plays the son, Murali Sharma plays the father.

The film, which was launched on the occasion of Ugadi on April 6, marks the third time reunion of Trivikram and Arjun after Julayi and S/O Sathyamurty. Pooja Hegde has been signed as the female lead in the film.

The film also features Tabu in a pivotal role and will mark her return to Telugu cinema after two decades. She’s believed to play Arjun’s mother.

There are some reports that the film is reportedly based on the Hollywood film The Invention of Lying. Written and directed by the team of Ricky Gervais and Matthew Robinson, the film revolved around the first human with the ability to lie in a world where people could only speak the truth.

However, the makers are yet to officially comment on the rumour. The film is gearing up for Sankranti, 2020 release.

Also read: Bard of Blood trailer: Emraan Hashmi, Netflix follow up Sacred Games with Mission Impossible-style mayhem

Meanwhile, Arjun, who was last seen in Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, also has a project with filmmaker Sukumar in the offing. This film will go on the floors later this year. Arjun also has a film titled Icon with director Venu Sriram in his kitty. The project will go on the floors next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 17:06 IST