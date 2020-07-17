Amit Sadh’s take on direct to OTT release: A film released is better than a film stuck

bollywood

Amit Sadh has a host of releases lined up, but all on OTTs. The actor, who recently starred in the second season of the web show Breathe with Abhishek Bachchan, will be next seen in Shakuntala Devi alongside Vidya Balan, originally slated for a theatrical release. His other film, Yaara with Vidyut Jammwal that has been in post production for a couple of years now, is also making its way on digital.

Sadh has tried every medium — television, films and now the web — in a career spanning almost two decades. Ask which out of these them has been more satisfying, and he says, “I’m fortunate that through this (web) medium, I could reach more people in India and abroad. It gave me a lot of fans and exposure. As an actor, you’ve to be honest while giving any shot, the camera is same in any medium, the sound system, too. So, it doesn’t matter.”

Not apologetic about being “greedy as an actor”, Sadh feels glad that no he has an audience in every avenue and he is “ready to connect with them, wherever they are”.

Given the current scenario when theatres are shut and films are making way to the OTT, the 37-year-old opines that “the people in every process of filmmaking are responsible to take such decisions. I go with that. I think a movie released is better than a movie stuck. I don’t have that greed (for a theatrical release).”

As for the debate that is raging on with theatres chain expressing displeasure that producers are opting for a digital release, Sadh feels that opportunities and gains are a part and parcel of life.

“If the OTT platforms are gaining right now, you can’t say theatres won’t reopen. It’s a gain in a way. Through OTTs, people are at least getting to watch something. Look at the positive way. They have something to look forward to,” says Sadh, adding, “It has been kind of an asset to go on a streaming site and watch something. But then again, maybe at this point OTTs have an advantage. When you put out a good product, people will find it and go to it.”

