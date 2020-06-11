Amitabh Bachchan has perfect response to a fan who wonders how Amazon Prime will fit him on a small screen in Gulabo Sitabo

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 10:03 IST

Ever since the producers of Gulabo Sitabo announced that Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer will releases digitally, instead of theatres, much has been said about the pros and cons of the decision. Now, the actor responded to a fan who said it would be hard to fit his persona on a small screen.

A fan quote-tweeted a behind-the-scene moment from the Shoojit Sircar film and wrote, “Sarkaar, you’re a riot on the sets!!! Rolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughing. But I’m still wondering how will @PrimeVideoIN FIT your frame into small screens???? Thinking faceThinking face. You neeeeeeeeed BIG screens, Sir!!! Smiling face with sunglassesSmiling face with sunglasses #GulaboSitabo.”

Clearly in a mood to assert the obvious, Amitabh responded with a tweet that said, “Ghar me nahi dane, amma chali bhunane (This phrase is used to denote a situation where someone aspires to so something unrealistically, without taking into account the available resources).”

Cinema halls and multiplexes have been closed for past three months and even though most businesses are slowly opening up, producers do not see people going out to watch movies yet.

Amitabh plays an old man who owns a dilapidated mansion and has Ayushmann as his irritating tenant. Shoojit has directed the film, written by Juhi Chaturvedi.

Gulabo Sitabo will have a digital only release on Amazon Prime on June 12, after having forgone a theatrical release because of the two-month-long lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic. While shootings and production work is resuming gradually, as the country steps out in Unlock 2, cinema halls and multiplexes are not expected to open any time soon.

About the film, Ayushmann had said in a statement, “Gulabo Sitabo also sees me share the screen space with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan for the first time and it’s a huge moment, it’s a dream come true for me. I have secretly wished to work with him for many, many years and Shoojit da made this happen and I will be indebted to him forever. It has truly been an honour for me to work with a legend and I feel enriched as an actor after the experience. What I love about the film is its sheer simplicity - the fleeting moments of simple humour in the banter between a landlord and tenant makes this film really special. I hope audiences love the film and our chemistry when it premieres.”

