e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan hopes homeopathy will cure coronavirus, leaves Twitter unimpressed

Amitabh Bachchan hopes homeopathy will cure coronavirus, leaves Twitter unimpressed

Twitter was not a 100% on board with Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet about homeopathy finding ways to counter coronavirus.

bollywood Updated: Apr 04, 2020 09:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Amitabh Bachchan even shared a trippy new photo collage with his post.
Amitabh Bachchan even shared a trippy new photo collage with his post.
         

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels homeopathic medicine may come up with ways to counter the coronavirus. At the same time, he is hopeful that India will lead the world in finding a treatment for the deadly virus which has turned into a pandemic.

He took to Twitter on Friday to express: “As a beneficiary of homoeopathy I’m encouraged to see the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry to counter Corona. I pray that india leads the World in finding preventive &amp; curative solutions for such epidemics.”

 

However, a section of netizens didn’t agree with the actor’s thoughts. A user commented: “Plz tweet something sensible .These kind of tweets not acceptable in times of Coronavirus Pandemic. How does it help plz elaborate,” read a tweet. Another user wrote, “Doctors saved @SrBachchan‘s life in 1982. For four decades, he’s had chronic medical issues and was treated by the best doctors. Why didn’t he depend on homeopathy quacks? Bachchan is a repeat offender spreading superstition & quackery. His a/c should be suspended @TwitterIndia.”

Referring to his recent social media post which became a subject of controversy, another user trolled: “According to him makkhi can spread #coronavirus.”

However, some users agreed with the veteran actor’s point of view. A fan commented: “India will surely find the solution for this epidemics sir. AYUSH is doing great job in providing the correct and necessary information to general public during this epidemic.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra says dad banned her from wearing tight clothes as a teenager: ‘We had a big clash of egos’

Amitabh Bachchan recently faced flak in the virtual world for sharing a video where he talked of Chinese experts discovering that the common housefly, which sits on excreta, can transmit the coronavirus -- a rumour which was denied by the health ministry.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
Coronavirus can spread through just breathing, talking: Scientists
Coronavirus can spread through just breathing, talking: Scientists
India’s Covid-19 cases go up to 3k, largely driven by Tablighi Jamaat attendees
India’s Covid-19 cases go up to 3k, largely driven by Tablighi Jamaat attendees
‘PM will speak his mind, can’t interfere’: Mamata on ‘light the lamp’ initiative
‘PM will speak his mind, can’t interfere’: Mamata on ‘light the lamp’ initiative
Domicile rule to apply to all J&K govt posts: Centre amends order after uproar
Domicile rule to apply to all J&K govt posts: Centre amends order after uproar
‘In my blood, there may be answers’, says a Covid-19 survivor in New York
‘In my blood, there may be answers’, says a Covid-19 survivor in New York
NHA partners with Uber to provide transportation to frontline healthcare workers
NHA partners with Uber to provide transportation to frontline healthcare workers
‘Everything revolves around my daughter right now’
‘Everything revolves around my daughter right now’
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news