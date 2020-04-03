Amitabh Bachchan asks fans to stay at home during Covid-19 lockdown, says reverse corona and it becomes ‘na ro ko’

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 09:23 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been actively asking fans and followers to stick by the rules of the coronavirus lockdown. On Thursday, he shared a fresh post in which he seems to suggest that nobody should resist coronavirus checkups.

He wrote in Hindi: “Khabardar!!! Ghar mein raho, baahar na niklo. Iss kambakht corona ko ulta matt padne dijiye. Nahin nahin. Aap meri baat nahin samajh rahen hain. Corona ko ulta padheye... ho jayega naroko. CO RO NA... the reverse becomes NA RO KOI!!! (Please stay at home, don’t come out. Don’t let this wretched corona get the better of us. No, no, you are not getting what I am trying to say. Please read corona in reverse, it becomes na ro ko.” It is not clear in what context is he speaking but it seems, he is suggesting that we must not resist.

Through the coronavirus lockdown period, Amitabh has been very active on social media. Some time back, he suggested that rail wagons can be used as isolation wards.

Big B shared a forwarded post on Twitter that reads “One idea to be sent to all the government authorities. All train services are at standstill. The train wagons are idle. Each has 20 rooms which can be used. 3000 trains easily, all over India. Means 60,000 beds. Can be used in isolation in some cases. But in any case better than no hospitals.”

Fans immediately welcomed the idea and lauded the megastar for the unique suggestion. However, they also wished that the situation does not become serious enough for the plan to be implemented.

Earlier, Amitabh had penned a poem urging fans to stay at home during the lockdown. Taking to social media, the actor wrote on his blog: “the nation listens .. I listen and convert to verse .. its pathetically bad, but it is an attempt ..”

Talking about the present situation of the country, the actor further wrote: “The stillness resounds .. sounds unheard heard , the birds and other .. a silent country .. now for another 21 days , isolated , in the homes, in the confines of room .. family discussion debate .. face timed in all , often within the stipulated metre distance from the CvD19 regulations .. for another 21 days be stipulated , with hope and prayer that it diminishes and dissolves away.”

(With IANS inputs)

