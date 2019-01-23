Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Anil Kapoor add glamour to lyricist Sameer’s daughter’s wedding reception. See pics

The wedding season that began with actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding in November and continued with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s nuptials in December is still far from over. The entire music fraternity, along with the Bachchans, were in attendance at lyricist Sameer’s daughter, Suchita’s wedding reception on Tuesday.

Amitabh Bachchan arrived with wife and actor Jaya Bachchan to bless the newlyweds. Sameer touched their feet as a mark of respect upon their arrival. While Amitabh was dressed for the occasion in a blue bandhgala suit, Jaya wore a dark pink sari. The couple was all smiles as they posed for the cameras and mingled with the guests. The new bride, Suchita, wore a red lehenga, while the groom was in a black bandhgala suit.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Bappi Lahiri at Sameer’s daughter’s wedding reception. (Viral Bhayani)

Lyricist Sameer welcomes the Bachchans at his daughter’s wedding reception. (Viral Bhayani)

Anil Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Jeetendra at Sameer’s daughter’s wedding reception. (Viral Bhayani)

Anu Malik, Udit Narayan, Himesh Reshammiya at Sameer’s daughter’s wedding reception. (Viral Bhayani)

Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam, Shaan at Sameer’s daughter’s wedding reception. (Viral Bhayani)

Wajid Khan, Alka Yagnik and Jatin Pandit at Sameer’s daughter’s wedding reception. (Viral Bhayani)

Actors Anil Kapoor and Jeetendra and lyricist Javed Akhtar, too, came to bless the newlyweds. Also among the guests were singers Shaan, Kumar Sanu and Sonu Nigam. Music director Anu Malik with wife, music composers Jatin Pandit and Wajid Khan, singer Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia Kapur also attended the event.

Singer Bappi Lahiri too came with his wife and stood out in his trademark gold jewellery. Singer Udit Narayan with his wife and singer Alka Yagnik were also spotted at the reception.

Sameer has penned hundreds of songs for Hindi films and has worked with music composers such as AR Rahman, Rajesh Roshan, Jait Lalit, Aadesh Shrivastava, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Sajid-Wajid and many others.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 17:09 IST