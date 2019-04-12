Amitabh Bachchan says ‘Gauri Shinde thinks I am the most terrible actor born on this side of the world’

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is often called Superstar of the Millennium, continues to prove his talent by experimenting with his roles even at his age and has four National Film Awards and fifteen Filmfare awards to his credit. However, filmmaker Gauri Shinde is not convinced he is a great actor, revealed Amitabh on a chat show.

“I’ll break that concept because his wife (Balki’s wife, Gauri) thinks that I’m the most terrible actor born on this side of the world and my wife thinks that the kind of films I’m doing are rubbish. His wife will come and say, ‘Amit ji you were really bad at this film’ and ‘what is this kurta that you’re wearing, it is rubbish.’ So, if you think that this is a foursome that combines to make brilliant cinema, you’re absolutely wrong,” Amitabh said on Komal Nahata’s Starry Nights 2.oh where Ballki accompanied him. Gauri has worked with Amitabh on her debut film, English Vinglish that marked Sridevi’s comeback to films after a long time and had Big B in a cameo.

Balki also revealed how the conception of the critically acclaimed movie Shamitabh happened: “I remember when I went for his birthday, I didn’t have a gift. I just thought to myself about what I could give him as a gift. I thought of an idea and I whispered into his ear. All I said was that this is the idea, it’s going to be based on your voice and it’s going to be on somebody’s face.” Shamitabh is the clear guess for the movie.

Amitabh also talked about the famous sequence of events that led to his marriage with Jaya Bachchan. ”Jaya and I, were working in a film called Zanjeer and the whole team had decided that if the film succeeded, we would go on a holiday to London. I went and told my father who then enquired about who all I was going with. On hearing Jaya’s name, he said that without marrying her I could not go to London with her. I said okay, let’s get us married tomorrow and so we quickly got everything organised, got married the very next day and off we went,” Big B said.

Balki and Amitabh have worked in several movies including Cheeni Kum, Shamitabh, Paa and Ki and Ka. On the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla and is currently working on his Telugu debut film, Uyarntha Manithan, where he will seen alongside SJ Suryah and Ramya Krishnan.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 18:23 IST