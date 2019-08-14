e-paper
Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai pay tribute to Pulwama martyrs with song Tu Desh Mera, poster out

Bollywood stars have come together pay tributes to CRPF jawans martyred in the Pulwama attack. Check out the poster of the song they have recorded.

bollywood Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tu Desh Mera is a tribute to Pulwala martyrs.
Tu Desh Mera is a tribute to Pulwala martyrs.
         

Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor have come together to pay tribute to the CRPF Jawans who died in the terror attack at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, in February. These stars have shot for a patriotic song, Tu Desh Mera, which is dedicated to the Pulwama martyrs.

Also read: Independence Day 2019: Top 10 patriotic Bollywood songs to make you proud

A day before Independence day, CRPF India unveiled the song’s poster and tweeted: “Official poster of the tribute song for CRPF Martyrs of Pulwama. ‘Tu Desh Mera’. Bollywood comes together to pay homage to the Pulwama Martyrs of CRPF.”

 

In the poster, Big B, SRK, Aishwarya, Tiger, Aamir, Kartik and Ranbir are seen posing and saluting the Jawans.

Singers such as Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, Shabab Sabri and Kabir Singh have lent their voices to the track.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 15:33 IST

