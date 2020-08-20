Amitabh Bachchan to shoot for KBC with ‘maximum safety precautions’, Zarina Wahab says son Sooraj never met Disha Salian

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 11:57 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Amitabh Bachchan set to resume KBC shoot after recovering from Covid-19, says ‘maximum safety precautions’ will be taken

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has said that maximum safety precautions will be taken when he resumes working on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 (KBC 12). The actor recently recovered from Covid-19.

Zarina Wahab defends son Sooraj Pancholi, says he never met Disha Salian, is being used as a punching bag

Sooraj Pancholi’s mother, actor Zarina Wahab, has said that it is unfortunate that her son’s name was brought up in connection to the deaths of both Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager for a short while, Disha Salian.

Kangana Ranaut talks about Bollywood ‘racket’, questions why Aamir Khan didn’t condole Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Kangana Ranaut has questioned why no one from Bollywood demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Kangana spoke about the silence of Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukerji and others.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father says he is actor’s legal heir, only his daughters and him should be considered family

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has issued a clarification, saying that only his daughters and he should be treated as representatives of the family, and that anybody else claiming to represent Sushant (excluding their legal counsel) does not have his consent.

Sreevidya Rajan, who served with Gunjan Saxena, reveals why she didn’t raise objections before biopic’s release

Sreevidya Rajan, who served with Gunjan Saxena in the Indian Air Force and has refuted claims that Gunjan was the first female pilot in the IAF to fly in combat zone, has revealed why she reserved her comments until after the biopic’s release.

