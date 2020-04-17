Amitabh Bachchan was asked if he wants to become prime minister, his response is hilarious

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 20:33 IST

As Amitabh Bachchan’s tradition of a meet-and-greet with his fans every Sunday has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, he has moved the interaction online. He has been diligently replying to fans’ comments on his Instagram posts.

When a fan commented on one of Amitabh’s recent posts and asked if he wished to become the prime minister someday, he had a rather funny response. “Arre yaar subah subah shubh shubh bolo (Please say auspicious things in the morning),” he replied.

Incidentally, Amitabh has dabbled with politics in the past. In 1984, he contested the Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket from Allahabad (now Prayagraj) and won a landslide victory. However, he resigned after three years and later called politics a “cesspool”.

Amitabh Bachchan has no interest in becoming the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Amitabh shared in an Instagram post that his daily blog has completed 12 years. He wrote, “12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs , thats four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY , without missing out a single day .. ! Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you ..”

Amitabh also dug into his archives for an unseen picture from the premiere of Ramesh Sippy’s iconic film Sholay in 1975. In the photo, he is seen engaged in conversation with his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, and his wife Jaya Bachchan.

Amitabh will be seen next on the big screen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, which revolves around the relationship between a landlord and a tenant. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

Gulabo Sitabo was scheduled to hit the theatres this month, but its release has been indefinitely pushed, owing to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. Apart from this, Amitabh also has Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in the pipeline.

