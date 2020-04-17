Sonakshi Sinha shuts down all Ramayan questions: ‘Please watch it on Doordarshan, you will get all your answers’

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 19:14 IST

Much has been said and written about Sonakshi Sinha’s knowledge (or lack thereof) about the Ramayan. Recently, during a question-and-answer session with her fans on Instagram, she was asked about the epic yet again. However, she refused to be put on the spot and shut it down.

“Lots of you have Ramayan related questions, please watch it on Doordarshan and you will get all your answers. Jai Bajrang Bali!” she wrote, in response to a question on the Sanjeevani herb.

During Kaun Banega Crorepati last year, Sonakshi was left stumped when she was asked whom Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for, and had to use a lifeline. Even host Amitabh Bachchan schooled her for not knowing the answer, as her bungalow is called Ramayana, her father Shatrughan Sinha is named after the brother of Lord Rama, and even her brothers Luv and Kush derive their names from the sons of Lord Rama.

With Ramayan being retelecast during the lockdown, Sonakshi gaffe became a trending topic once again. Recently, in an interview, actor Mukesh Khanna said that reruns of Mahabharat and Ramayan would educate the new generation and people like Sonakshi.

The comments did not go down too well with Mukesh’s Mahabharat co-star Puneet Issar, who retorted in another interview, “As you age, you should be graceful.” He also said that it was not the end of the world if she did not know the answer and did not deserve to be condemned.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi was at the centre of another controversy, when Vivek Agnihotri shared a picture of her stepping out of a studio and wrote, “Who shoots in such times?” She clarified that it was a picture from last year and slammed him for spreading “fake news”.

This led to a war of words between the two, with Sonakshi seeking help from Mumbai Police to stop people from spreading baseless rumours. Vivek slammed her for making such “inane requests” to the police, when they have more serious things to take care of.

