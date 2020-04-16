e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan misses wife Jaya as she is stranded in Delhi amid lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan misses wife Jaya as she is stranded in Delhi amid lockdown

According to a new report, Jaya Bachchan is enjoying her solitude in Delhi and catching up on movies and doing paper work while Amitabh Bachchan is waiting to get back to work.

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 11:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan is in Mumbai while wife Jaya Bachchan is in Delhi through coronavirus lockdown.
Amitabh Bachchan is in Mumbai while wife Jaya Bachchan is in Delhi through coronavirus lockdown.
         

Amitabh Bachchan has been at the forefront of creating awareness, asking fans to follow rules and posting fun throwback pictures through the coronavirus lockdown. According to a new report in Bollywood Hungama, Amitabh is done watching films through this period while Jaya Bachchan, who is at her Delhi home, is unlikely to return to Mumbai anytime soon.

The report says that Jaya has been in Delhi since the time the 21-day nationwide lockdown (now extended till May 3) was announced. However, ‘stranded’ wouldn’t be the right term for her; the report says she has been enjoying her solitude in Delhi. She has been “catching up on lot of paper work, unseen films, and also a long brisk walk every morning and evening in her back garden”. What’s more she will not return to Mumbai as soon as the lockdown is lifted and even “when the flights resume as she is not sure of how non-contagious travel would be after the lockdown”.

Also read: Actor Vijay worried for stranded son in Canada amid lockdown: report

Amitabh, meanwhile is in their Jalsa home in Mumbai. However, the veteran actor is bored watching films and doesn’t want to strain his eyes either. A source told the website, “He is done with watching movies and he’s a very light sleeper, so he can’t accelerate the volume of sleep. He is waiting to get back to work.” The report added how Amitabh is keen on learning a new skill, possibly learning the piano and that too from a piano teacher. That is currently not possible.

Jaya celebrated her 72nd birthday in isolation in Delhi. Abhishek Bachchan, wishing his mom, had revealed that Jaya had been stranded in Delhi due to coronavirus lockdown announcement last month. Wishing his mother, he had written on Instagram, “As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you.”

