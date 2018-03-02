 Amitabh Bachchan with Aaradhya, Priyanka Chopra and other celebrities wish fans on Holi | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan with Aaradhya, Priyanka Chopra and other celebrities wish fans on Holi

Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana and others wish fans and followers on Holi.

bollywood Updated: Mar 02, 2018 14:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Holika with family.
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Holika with family.

On the Festival of colours, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share wishes. He wrote, “the Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the ‘tilak’ colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion ‘gujiya’ consumed.” Along with it, he shared pictures of the family celebrating Holika. Abhishek Bachchan who is currently shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyan with Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu was not present.

Actor Juhi Chawla took to Twitter and wrote, “The festival signifies the victory of good over evil,the arrival of spring, the end of winter, & for many a festive day to meet others, play & laugh,forget & forgive & repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember,No plastic balloons, okay.”

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy shooting for her series Quantico, took to Instagram and wrote, “Acting is a matter of giving away secrets- Ellen Barkin #adayatwork@abcquantico happy Holi to everyone celebrating.”

Emraan Hashmi wrote, “#HappyHoli everyone . May this festival of colours fill your lives with lots of joy.”

Ayushmann Khurana warned men through his wishes and wrote, “‘Bura na maano holi hai’ is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time. #HappyHoli.”

Mallika Sherawat also wished her fans and wrote, “Wishing you a very Happy Holi tweethearts #HappyHoli.”

