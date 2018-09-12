Amitabh Bachchan yet to give son Abhishek feedback on Manmarziyaan, applauds Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu

Amitabh Bachchan is an actor exceptional but when he is seeing other actors’ work, the viewer in him comes out to the fore. Something similar happened after he watched Anurag Kashyap directorial, Manmarziyaan. The actor has dashed off a letter of appreciation each to two of the film’s leading actors -- Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. The film is Abhishek Bachchan’s first film after two-year sabbatical.

A DNA report says that Amitabh was so overcome with emotion after seeing Abhishek’s performance in the film to give him a feedback. When Abhishek asked his father for his reaction, the veteran actor apparently told him, “I will speak to you later.” On the same night, he tweeted, “There are times when you are so choked with emotion that it is impossible to speak .. or say and express anything .. I am such now .. and there shall be occasion to find out why soon .. !!” While Amitabh is yet to give his feedback, others in the fraternity have applauded Abhishek’s fine turn in the film.

T 2927 - There are times when you are so choked with emotion that it is impossible to speak .. or say and express anything .. I am such now .. and there shall be occasion to find out why soon .. !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 9, 2018

Amitabh, in his letter to Vicky, wrote: “I have always admired your work, your versatility in Manmarziyaan is exceptional.” He also sent a bouquet of lovely lilies. Sharing the letter on his social media handle Vicky wrote: “This means the world to me! Thank You @SrBachchan Sir for this hand written letter of appreciation and bouquet #Manmarziyaan.”

This means the world to me! Thank You @SrBachchan Sir for this hand written letter of appreciation and bouquet 🙏🙏🙏 #Manmarziyaan pic.twitter.com/TL3wYZvVwO — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) September 11, 2018

Taapsee, who has worked with Amitabh in Shoojit Sarkar’s Pink in the past and is working with him again in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla, was ecstatic to get one as well. Sharing a picture of her with the letter and a bunch of flowers, she wrote: “Finally! This letter! A milestone achieved.” In it, she can be seen lying on the floor with the letter in her hand wearing a smile on her face.

Finally !

THIS LETTER !

A milestone achieved ! pic.twitter.com/RnmqgkFEJ2 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 10, 2018

Manmarziyaan, set is small town Punjab, is the story of love, lust, marriage and ex-lovers, all rolled into one heady mix. Manmarziyaan is a love triangle, a genre that Anurag isn’t associated with. After the film’s preview in Mumbai Kalki Koechlin, who was married to Anurag in the past, tweeted that she could hardly believe that Anurag had directed a romantic comedy. While called Vicky and Taapsee, ‘lightning’, she had dubbed Abhishek as Mr Darcy.

Sharing her disbelief, she had tweeted: “I can’t believe you made a rom-com @anuragkashyap72 @vickykaushal09 and @taapsee are lightning and @juniorbachchan is the modern day Mr Darcy. #releasing14thSep.”

In the past too, he has shown his appreciation for the work of other actors and sent letters to Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Randeep Hooda.

Amitabh has many interesting films in his kitty -- he will be seen in Badla and is also a part of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Taapsee, whose work in Mulk has been appreciated, has Badla and Tadka in her kitty. Vicky’s graph, which has only seen an upward swing after the successes of Raazi, Sanju and Lust Stories, will prepare for his next, Takht, the ambitious new project of Karan Johar. He will also be seen in Uri.

