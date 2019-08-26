Amy Jackson is expecting a boy, reveals baby’s gender at special celebration

bollywood

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:12 IST

Model-actor Amy Jackson, who revealed her pregnancy in March, has now announced that she is going to be blessed with a baby boy.

Amy looked happy and beautiful while revealing the gender of her baby. “It’s a boy,” she said to the entourage, who was present at the gender revealing party.

The actor, who was last seen in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer ‘2.0’ donned an off-shoulder light blue dress, which exposed her blossoming baby bump.

In March, while revealing the good news, Amy shared an adorable post on her Instagram account, saying that the couple “can’t wait to meet the little one.”

“I’ve been waiting to shout it from the rooftops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time...I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one,” she wrote alongside an awe-struck picture of the duo.

For the happy announcement, the 27-year-old actor zeroed in on a love-filled photo of herself and her beau with a dreamy sunset in the backdrop. Amy can be seen flaunting her baby bump alongside George, who can be seen giving her a kiss on her forehead.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 19:11 IST