Amy Jackson shares pregnancy struggles: ‘I’ve been finding it really difficult to motivate myself’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 19:03 IST

Actor Amy Jackson is in her third trimester of pregnancy and frequently shares pictures and updates about her life. The actor, who was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, recently took out time to relax in a natural setting and shared a long note about how its getting difficult for her to keep herself motivated.

Sharing a picture of herself from Bhaktivedanta Manor in the UK, Amy wrote, “Afternoons like this. The decision to take a little step back from work over the last month was scary but definitely necessary. Although waking up at mid day and eating whatever you want surprisingly gets a bit boring after a couple of weeks but once you’re in that mindset, it’s so hard to snap out of it!! I’ve been finding it really difficult to motivate myself through the last few weeks but yesterday was so enlightening. I’ve realised regardless of what’s happening... it’s sooo important to get up, get changed, and spend some time outside. Nature is super powerful #SoulFood.”

Amy is seen holding her baby bump while sitting in a black dress. Several of her fans shared comments of support. One of them wrote, “The last few weeks are so hard! And uncomfortable! But it’s all sooooo worth it.” Another wrote “Beautiful words baby don’t beat yourself up your body is going through so many changes listen to your body and try and enjoy these last few weeks are the hardest.”

Amy had recently shared a picture from her yoga session on Instagram. She captioned it, “Nesting, resting, meditating... keeping my mind, body and soul active.”

Amy had also shared a topless picture of herself a few days ago while talking about how she has been embracing her body, bump, stretch marks and weight gain.

Also read: Tara Sutaria, Diana Penty, Pooja Hegde turn on the heat at Lakme Fashion Week. See pics

Amy got engaged to her boyfriend George Panayiotou in May. The couple broke the news of her pregnancy in March. Amy shared a pic on Instagram with the caption, “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 19:03 IST