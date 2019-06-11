Pregnant Amy Jackson enjoys a holiday in Europe, is part of a car rally. See pics

Actor Amy Jackson is expecting her first child with fiance George Panayiotou but this doesn’t stop her from having fun. The actor has been enjoying her pregnancy to the hilt and even took part in a car rally in Europe. Pictures of her from the car rally along with her girl gang were shared by the actor on Instagram.

On day 1, she shared a picture form London, in a red jumpsuit, sitting on a sports car and posing for the camera with one of her friends. She wrote, “DAY 1 LDN Ready to ride in our @wiesmannsportscars Please support us, we are raising money for 3 amazing African charities that change the lives of so many mothers and their children. #TEAM37 the link is in my bio! It takes 2 minutes to make a difference.”

She shared more pictures from the rally as they reached Paris. “DAY 2 PARIS we made it!! After a couple of setbacks and nearly a dozen hours later, the @cash_and_rocket gang arrived in Pariiii and we couldn’t be more motivated! 80 empowering women all on the same mission #DriveTheChange @wiesmannsportscars being our ultimate wheels for the rally,” she captioned the pictures. The actor can be seen in white casuals as she sat on the sports car parked in front of the Eiffel Tower.

She also shared pictures of herself dressed in a dark pink ensemble as she partied with her friends. “Who knew the #MichelinMan had a name!? Thankyou to Rohine & the whole @wiesmannsportscars team for throwing our 50 Shades of Pink Party at your iconic offices Shot by @jaymclaughlin,” she wrote with the pictures.

There were also pictures of them in black as they visited the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. More pictures of her in a white dress were shared by her from Geneva, Switzerland as they all dressed in white on the occasion.

She celebrated her engagement with George with her family and friends last month. She shared a picture from the intimate bash along with the caption, “The most unbelievable day celebrating our engagement. Thankyou to all our amazing friends and family who made it sooo special. so much love (Yiayia doing the Greek traditions for us.”

Amy was last in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0. George proposed to her on this New Year, post which she showed off her engagement ring on Instagram. Soon after, she announced her pregnancy in yet another intimate post on social media.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 15:56 IST