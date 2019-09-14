Amy Jackson looks gorgeous as she poses for pregnancy photoshoot with ‘baby bumps and swollen ankles’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:43 IST

Amy Jackson shared photos from her latest pregnancy photoshoot on social media. Sharing that she is working with a ‘baby bump and swollen ankles’, she wrote that the photographer shooting her was also pregnant. “WorkingMomsss #38weekspregnant | lights camera swollen ankles DUNGAREES AND BABYBUMPS,” she wrote with the behind-the-scenes photos.

Earlier, the actress took to Instagram to share a photograph and a video of her maternity shoot. She was 33 weeks pregnant during the shoot and wore a black thigh-high slit figure-hugging dress.

Amy also shared a behind-the-scenes video in which she is seen posing for the camera. The actress completed her look with nude make-up and black high heels. She captioned it: “The little man at #33weekspregnant on our maternity shoot with @samaramorrisphotographer Glam by @sandydmakeup @rosiecerosiomakeup.”

The 2.0 actress is expecting her first child with fiance and businessman George Panayiotou. She had also shared her struggles during pregnancy in an earlier post, “Afternoons like this. The decision to take a little step back from work over the last month was scary but definitely necessary. Although waking up at mid day and eating whatever you want surprisingly gets a bit boring after a couple of weeks but once you’re in that mindset, it’s so hard to snap out of it!! I’ve been finding it really difficult to motivate myself through the last few weeks but yesterday was so enlightening. I’ve realised regardless of what’s happening... it’s sooo important to get up, get changed, and spend some time outside. Nature is super powerful #SoulFood.”

She made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her notable Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 11:42 IST