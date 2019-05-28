Amy Jackson makes pregnancy look easy, shares pics from Marrakesh babymoon, see pics

Actor Amy Jackson seems to be thoroughly enjoying her pregnancy. She has been consistently posting pictures and video clips as she progresses with her pregnancy. Her most recent ones are from Marrakesh, Morocco.

Amy put up a picture of herself from her hotel room mirror as her Instagram story. The picture also states that she has completed six months. In one of other pictures, she is wearing a deep green dress. However, a picture she shared three days back, shows her belly and her remarkably toned body, despite her advancing pregnancy. She can be seen standing at the balcony of her hotel room, soaking in some sunlight.

Sharing it, Amy wrote: “Goodmorning Paradise.” On May 5, Amy threw a formal engagement bash for her friends in London. The actor is engaged to her boyfriend George Panayiotou. Images and videos from the bash showed Amy and Panayiotou having a good time. In one of the videos, the two were seen dancing to music.

Amy shared several clips as Instagram stories and in one of them, she was heard saying: “He put a ring on it!” The actor also shared a photograph from the engagement revelry, and captioned it: “The most unbelievable day celebrating our engagement. Thank you to all our amazing friends and family who made it so special so much love (Yayia doing the Greek traditions for us).”

In March this year, the couple had revealed that she is expecting her first child with George. She shared a post on Instagram, and said how the couple “can’t wait to meet the little one”.

The 27-year-old actor made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. She was also seen in Bollywood films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.

