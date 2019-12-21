Ananya Panday chills on the beachside as she celebrates friend’s birthday in Dubai. See pics

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 16:53 IST

Actor Ananya Panday is basking in the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh and has flown to Dubai to celebrate her friend’s birthday ahead of Christmas. The actor has shared several stunning pictures of her vacation.

Ananya has posted a few pictures with her friend Deeya Shroff as they enjoy themselves by the sea. Wishing Deeya on her 21st birthday, she captioned it, “ as long as I have you, I know I’m gonna spend the rest of my life smiling. happy bday princess Dee, ur my sunshine #DeeXB #Dee21.” While the birthday girl is wearing a X-mas themed hat and a white crochet top, Ananya is seen wearing a black top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit. The two seem to be having a lot of fun in water with tall buildings and a Ferris Wheel visible in the background.

Ananya’s mother Bhavna Panday also wished her daughter’s friend in the comments section. Ananya also shared a few solo, candid pictures of herself while soaking in the Dubai sun on the beach. She captioned it, “Dubai, stay hydrated #DeeXB #Dee21.”

Her fans were impressed by her beach look and praised her in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Dubai can’t stay hydrated until u r there.” Another called her, “really hot”. One more fan commented, “Too hot to handle.”

Ananya also shared a glimpse of Deeya’s birthday party on her Instagram stories. She can be seen in a white co-ords and posing alongside her friend in the pictures.

However, Ananya was working on her birthday this year. Talking about why she wants a working birthday every year, she told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I was supposed to go on a holiday on my birthday, but I worked. Everyone said ‘We are feeling so bad for you’. I said, ‘No, I am so happy getting to work on my birthday’. I hope I get to work on every birthday for the rest of my life!”

Ananya’s Pati Patni Aur Woh has collected Rs 76 crores in two weeks. She had made her Bollywood debut this year with Student of the Year 2 and will now be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli.

