Angrezi Medium featurette introduces Kareena Kapoor’s cop Naina Kohli as she beats up goons, suffers Irrfan Khan’s lies

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 16:22 IST

The makers of Angrezi Medium have released a new featurette introducing Kareena Kapoor’s character from the film. She plays a no-nonsense London cop Naina Kohli in Homi Adajania’s upcoming comedy-drama.

The video begins with Kareena’s character beating up a couple of men with her bare hands. She slams their heads on cars and pins them to the ground. She then meets Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal’s characters, two brothers who have travelled all the way to London for the college admission of the former’s daughter, played by Radhika Madan.

Kareena asks them their names but they blurt out random names of ‘90s cricketers such as Jacques Kallis and Abdul Razzaq. However, their lies lead to more confusions when she finds out that ‘Abdul’ has a daughter with a Hindu name. Radhika’s character, on the other hand, assumes that Naina is her father’s girlfriend and gets angry at him for planning to get remarried.

Kareena’s fans are excited to watch her pull off some stunts as a policewoman for the first time. “Kareena is again proving that she is the queen of Bollywood,” read a comment on YouTube. “Kareena’s acting, her looks, everything is so fine about her. I hope in the next franchise of this movie we see her as the main lead of the film,” read another comment.

Kareena only has a small role in the film, which focuses on the father-daughter relationship of Irrfan and Radhika’s characters. Talking about taking up non-central roles in films, Kareena had recently said in an interview that she has started paying more attention to scripts when choosing films. “Like I did Good Newwz (2019) because it told a story of a woman who wants to have a child in a particular situation, or Angrezi Medium where I play a cop. It’s not a big role, but it’s still a part of a relevant film and an attempt to play a character that I’ve not done before. I believe, as an actor, it has a lot to do with reinvention of the mind other than the physicality,” she said.

“I think this film is extra special because I had worked with all the Khans except Irrfan. When this opportunity came in, I decided to take it up, as I am not sure I’d get another chance to work with him. He is one of the finest performers and such a fantastic actor. The energy that he brings in a shot, adds a lot of weightage to my performance. I have few scenes but I am confident that this character will be remembered and it will definitely be a feather in my cap. It’s such an amazing ensemble cast and I felt humbled and honoured to be a part of this team,” she says.

