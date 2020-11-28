Anil Kapoor shares new monochrome pics, son-in-law Anand Ahuja, Varun Dhawan lavish him with praise

bollywood

Actor Anil Kapoor’s lockdown time has been a revelation. The actor, who has always known to be fit, worked on his physique and completely transformed his body. On Friday, he shared a couple of pictures which showed off his new physique and won him praise from all quarters, most notably from son-in-law Anand Ahuja and younger actors such as Varun Dhawan.

Sharing the pictures, Anil wrote: “Everything isn’t black & white but my pictures can be...” The pictures showed him in a relaxed formal avatar in a full sleeves shirt, pair of trousers, shoes and a coat held over one of his shoulders. He was seen walking on a sea shore and looked away from the camera, his fit and toned body evidently visible.

The pictures won over his many admirers. Varun wrote ‘take sir’ while Anand left a bunch of appreciative emojis in the comments section. Daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor and her boyfriend Karan Boolani also dropped heart emojis on the post. Comedian and TV host Maneish Paul dropped a bunch of fire emojis while fashion photographer turned filmmaker Atul Kasbekar wrote: “Rockstar!”

Through the lockdown, Anil has been sharing the process of his body transformation. He has always stressed that he did not take any supplements to achieve his goals. Back in April, when the nation had just entered into pandemic related lockdown, he had shared pictures of his chiselled self and written: “I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you’re asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process. My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure.”

Anil’s last release was Malang where he co-starred with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. He was to shoot for Karan Johar’s ambitious project Takht, but that has now been put on the backburner. Recently, the actor joined the team of Jug Jug Jeeyo, including Neetu Kapoor, Varun and Kiara Advani.

