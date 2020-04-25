Anil Kapoor gets beefed up in lockdown, says ‘I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process’. See pics

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 15:29 IST

Anil Kapoor has once again emerged as a fitness inspiration as he shared a glimpse of his biceps on Instagram. The actor revealed that he has been utilising his free time to work on his body and encouraged his fans to do the same.

Sharing a few pictures of his chiseled physique, Anil wrote, “I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you’re asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process. My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure.”

Urging his fans to utilise their time at home, he went on to add, “Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again.”

His encouraging post received more than 37000 ‘likes’ on Instagram within an hour. His son-in-law and Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja was among the first ones to praise his look and wrote, “Truthhhh. control what you can never stop giving your absolute best!” Shilpa Shetty, who is herself a fitness enthusiast, commented, “How inspiring.”

Anil was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang this year. The actor will now be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project, Takht, in the role of Shah Jahan.

