Anil Kapoor has told Abhishek Bachchan ‘jo jo films daddy nahi karenge, send them to me’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 14:28 IST

Actor Anil Kapoor has found an interesting way to source roles in films. In a recent interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, Anil shared how he has roped in Abhishek Bachchan for the job.

Anil was speaking about how yesteryear’s actors such as Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor would often recommend each other for film roles they thought would better suit their colleagues. He added that he has told Abhishek to pass roles that his dad, Amitabh Bachchan rejects, to him.

“That’s why I call up Abhishek and say ‘jo jo films daddy nahi karenge mere paas bhej dena (whatever films your dad rejects, send them to me)’,” Anil said. “Tu bhi nahi karega, teri bhi koi film ho toh mereko bhej dena (Send me films that you reject as well),” he added, confident that he can pull off both age brackets thanks to his good looks.

When not hunting for great film roles, Anil keeps busy with a strict workout regime. Even in lockdown, he is making sure that his health does not take a backseat.

Also read: When Karan Johar revealed Farah Khan was interested in him, landed up at his hotel room at midnight

On Instagram, Anil shared a few pictures that show him working out at home and motivating fans to stay fit. “You are your own motivation! #StayHomeStayFit #MondayMotivaton #LockdownSpiritsUp,” Anil captioned the post. He added: “Challenges are what makes life interesting.”

Anil is in lockdown with his wife Sunita. His daughter Sonam Kapoor is in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and his parents. The younger couple flew out of London right in time before the lockdown was announced in India. Sonam had said in an interview that they wanted to be near their parents in case of any emergency.

Follow @htshowbiz for more