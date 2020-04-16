Anil Kapoor wishes to celebrate Anupam Kher’s success with a drink, gets hilariously trolled

bollywood

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 11:54 IST

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher are neighbours, co-stars, friends and industry colleagues who continue to celebrate each other’s success. Anil has now expressed a desire to celebrate Anupam’s latest achievement with a drink.

As Anupam Kher’s international TV show New Amsterdam topped the charts in the United States bringing an end to season 2, the actor took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “Our medical series #NewAmsterdam finale tops the chart in ratings!! CONGRATULATIONS to the entire team of @NBCNewAmsterdam. BRAVO and JAI HO!!” He plays the prominent role of Dr. Vijay Kapoor, head of the neurological department in the medical drama.

Phenomenal my friend...🎉🎉🎉🎉🥂ek drink banta hain aaj .. https://t.co/MvuRjecLQq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 16, 2020

In order to congratulate him for the finale, Anil commented on his tweet, “Phenomenal my friend...ek drink banta hain aaj ..” along with clinking glasses and party popper emojis.

The actor, however, ended up being hilariously trolled by his fans who mentioned that bars are closed during lockdown. A fan wrote, “Bahar lock down hai sir. I hope you guys are planning an Instagram or whatzapp party!! Another wrote, “Theke to band h sir.” One more wrote, “Modi ji ne aathvi baat kahna bhool gaye they. 8) Theke nahi khulenge (Modi ji forgot to tell one more thing – the bars will remain closed).”

A report in Hollywood Reporter states, “The season finale of New Amsterdam scored season highs for NBC, tying its best 18-49 rating of 2019-20 and drawing its biggest total viewer count in more than a year. The New Amsterdam finale is currently at a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49, tying the season premiere for its best same-day mark of the season. Its 5.93 million viewers are the most for the show since March 2019.”

A few weeks ago, Anil and Anupam set an adorable example of friendship in the time of coronavirus as they were seen interacting with each other from a safe physical distance. While Anil chose to visit Anupam on his return to India by standing outside his house, Anupam greeted him from his balcony to ensure they are physically distant from each other.

In a video shared by them, Anupam says, “We are neighbours and are speaking to each other from the balconies”, to which Anil replies, “ Kya kare yaar, Sunita (Anil’s wife) nahi aane degi tujhe andar.”

Later in the videos, Anil Kapoor is seen singing the famous iconic song, Tere Ghar Ke Saamne to which Anupam replies by bursting out with laughter. “As responsible citizens, we should do this. It is okay sir, we will meet after 15 days (quarantine period).”

