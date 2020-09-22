e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ankita Lokhande debuts new look, follows it up with a traditional one, see pics

Ankita Lokhande debuts new look, follows it up with a traditional one, see pics

Ankita Lokhande shared a picture showing her new hair. She also shared photos displaying her traditional look on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Sep 22, 2020 12:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ankita Lokhande has mostly been seen with curly hair.
Ankita Lokhande has mostly been seen with curly hair.
         

Actor Ankita Lokhende has shared a new hair look as Instagram Stories. She followed it up with a more traditional look, with her hair neatly done at the back.

Ankita has been in news ever since the sad demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whom she dated for six years before they parted ways in 2016. Ankita has steadfastly supported the version of Sushant’s family. The actor’s father in July had filed an FIR in Patna accusing Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the actor’s suicide, misappropriating his funds and keeping him away from his family.

Ankita Lokhande, who had wavy hair before, shared a new look.
Ankita Lokhande, who had wavy hair before, shared a new look.

Ankita had supported the family’s quest for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. The central agency began looking into the case after a Supreme Court verdict. Subsequently, financial irregularities and a drugs angle appeared in the case. Rhea was arrested earlier this month over a charge of procuring drugs for the late actor. Ankita had welcomed the development.

She has been passionately supporting every initiative taken by Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta in the latter’s effort to keep the interest alive in the case. She has shared Shweta’s Instagram efforts such as Flag4SSR, Plants4SSR and global prayer for SSR in an attempt to rally behind the call for justice in this case.

In the past too, Ankita had appeared on TV channels to refute the depression angle which had been put forward earlier as a possible reason for the actor to have taken such an extreme step.

Also read: Sonu Sood opens up on why he left Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: ‘I was pained but didn’t say anything’

In the process, Ankita had been mired in controversies too - first, it was reported that a flat that Sushant and she had jointly bought when they were together was being paid for by the actor. She had refuted the charge by furnishing details of her bank account, showing the EMI deductions by her name. Later, for her support over Rhea’s arrest, the Jalebi star’s friend Shibani Dandekar had hit out at Ankita and accused her doing what she was doing because Ankita wanted ‘2 seconds of fame’. This too was challenged by Ankita, who said that she had been a TV star for long enough to want such fame.

