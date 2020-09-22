Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad nominated for Best Film at Asian Film Awards alongside Parasite: ‘Look at the company it is in!’

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 14:51 IST

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is ecstatic that his film Thappad is getting nominated in two categories at the 14th Asian Film Awards. Anubhav took to Twitter to share his excitement.

Thappad has been nominated in Best Film Category alongside Oscar-winning Bong Joon Ho film Parasite, Listen to the Universe, So Long My Son, A Sun and There is No Evil. Sharing a news article about the nomination, Anubhav wrote, “Look at the company THAPPAD is in. Yayyyy!!!” The film also earned a nomination in the Best Editing category. As many as 39 film are competing for awards in 11 categories.

Look at the company THAPPAD is in. Yayyyy!!! https://t.co/MOeA90EFKK pic.twitter.com/rP1xZuLcun — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 21, 2020

Speaking to Mid-Day, Anubhav said, “When I was working on Thappad, I didn’t know that the thought or the messaging of the film would be accepted and appreciated so well, even globally. It’s only when I spoke to my non-Indian friends based in USA, Germany, Taiwan and Malaysia, that I got to know about it,” he said. Thappad stars Taapsee Pannu as the lead. It is about a woman who realises the unfairness of her marriage when her husband slaps her at a party.

“I was actually planning to base the backdrop of the movie in a non-metro but the women members of my team informed me that the issue is prevalent in cities and upper middle-class families too,”Anubhav added.

Taapsee also reacted to the nominations by sharing posts about the film on Instagram. She wrote “uff” with a screenshot of all the nominees and shared the Asian Film Awards’ post on Best Film nominations.

Taapsee and Anubhav teamed for the first time for Rishi Kapoor’s Mulk (2018). The movie promoted communal harmony. About working with him, Taapsee had written a note earlier this year. Beginning the note with a dialogue from Tum Bin, Taapsee wrote, “Maalum hai aapko sahaare ki zarurat nahi hai, main bas saath dene aaya hu (I know you don’t need support, I have just come to give you company). That day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don’t know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is!”

