e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anupam Kher calls out Karan Johar’s Dharma for not tagging him in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai post: ‘I was in the film too’

Anupam Kher calls out Karan Johar’s Dharma for not tagging him in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai post: ‘I was in the film too’

Anupam Kher reminded Dharma Productions that he was also a part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as they forgot to tag him in a tweet celebrating

bollywood Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 17:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Anupam Kher in a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, with Archana Puran Singh.
Anupam Kher in a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, with Archana Puran Singh.
         

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to message Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions after they tweeted about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completing 22 years. The handle tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karan and Apoorv Mehta in the post. The film had SRK, Kajol and Rani in the lead and was the debut of Karan. Anupam, Salman Khan, Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal, Archana Puran Singh, Himani Shivpuri also played significant roles in the film, which went on to become a blockbuster.

“Hum bhi the film mein dost. Hum Ko bhi tag kar diya hota. Anyway!! Happy to be part of this film!! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes @DharmaMovies #22YearsOfKKHH,” he wrote on Twitter while retweeting Dharma’s original post. “Pyaar + dosti & a whole lot of nostalgia for a story that changed generations to come! Celebrating #22YearsOfKKHH! Star-struck #KuchKuchHotaHai @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @iamsrk @itsKajolD #RaniMukerji #KKHH,” Dharma wrote in its tweet.

 

Karan and Kajol also tweeted about the film. Sharing a video montage with some of the best moments from the film, Karan wrote, “#22yearsofKKHH.....memories of a lifetime ...eternally grateful for all the love.”

Kajol too took to Instagram to share cartoon versions of three of the most iconic moments from the film with her dialogues - ‘Mera pehla pyar adhura reh gaya Rifat bi’, ‘Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahin samjhoge’ and ‘Rahul is a cheater, he is a cheater, cheater...’

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, popularly known as KKHH, starred Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul while Rani Mukerji played his girlfriend-turned-wife Tina. Kajol played the role of Rahul’s best friend Anjali while Sana played Rahul and Tina’s daughter in the film. One of the biggest hits of the year, it cemented SRK and Kajol’s ‘jodi’.

top news
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
LeT, JeM backing Taliban in fighting in Helmand, says top Afghan official
LeT, JeM backing Taliban in fighting in Helmand, says top Afghan official
Why Centre will borrow Rs 1.1 lakh crore, Nirmala Sitharaman explains
Why Centre will borrow Rs 1.1 lakh crore, Nirmala Sitharaman explains
Govt soon to decide on minimum age of marriage for girls, says PM Modi
Govt soon to decide on minimum age of marriage for girls, says PM Modi
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home quarantine
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home quarantine
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
Ballia shooting unfortunate but...: BJP MLA Surendra Singh defends accused
Ballia shooting unfortunate but...: BJP MLA Surendra Singh defends accused
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In